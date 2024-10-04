Left Menu

Enoch Godongwana to Present Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on 30 Oct 2024

Minister Godongwana emphasized the importance of this budget statement, noting that it provides a roadmap for government spending and helps ensure the alignment of fiscal policies with economic growth objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:57 IST
Enoch Godongwana to Present Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on 30 Oct 2024
An engagement session regarding the logistics of the MTBPS will be organized for media and economists, with invitations to follow. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is scheduled to table the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) before Parliament on 30 October 2024, according to an announcement from his department.

The MTBPS plays a crucial role in outlining the government's policy goals and priorities over the medium term, while also providing macro-economic forecasts and projecting the fiscal framework for the next three years. This includes estimates on spending and revenue, helping to guide the country's fiscal direction.

Minister Godongwana emphasized the importance of this budget statement, noting that it provides a roadmap for government spending and helps ensure the alignment of fiscal policies with economic growth objectives.

An engagement session regarding the logistics of the MTBPS will be organized for media and economists, with invitations to follow.

The MTBPS presentation will take place on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, at 14:00 in Parliament.

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024