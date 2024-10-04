Enoch Godongwana to Present Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on 30 Oct 2024

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is scheduled to table the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) before Parliament on 30 October 2024, according to an announcement from his department.

The MTBPS plays a crucial role in outlining the government's policy goals and priorities over the medium term, while also providing macro-economic forecasts and projecting the fiscal framework for the next three years. This includes estimates on spending and revenue, helping to guide the country's fiscal direction.

Minister Godongwana emphasized the importance of this budget statement, noting that it provides a roadmap for government spending and helps ensure the alignment of fiscal policies with economic growth objectives.

An engagement session regarding the logistics of the MTBPS will be organized for media and economists, with invitations to follow.

The MTBPS presentation will take place on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, at 14:00 in Parliament.