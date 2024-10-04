Satish Chandra Dubey inaugurates 51 rooftop solar power plants of BCCL from Ranchi

In a notable stride towards sustainable energy and reducing carbon emissions, Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, remotely inaugurated 51 rooftop solar power plants of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) from Ranchi. These solar installations, with a combined capacity of 2.428 Mega Watts (MW), are a significant achievement in BCCL's ongoing efforts to contribute to India's renewable energy mission under Special Campaign 4.0.

During the virtual inauguration, Minister Dubey lauded BCCL's initiative, emphasizing how the installations exemplify the efficient use of unused building spaces. He praised the company’s drive to embrace green energy while maintaining its core responsibility of producing coking coal for the nation.

BCCL's Commitment to Green Energy

Shri Samiran Dutta, CMD of BCCL, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s continued focus on renewable energy. He stated, "This landmark achievement signifies BCCL’s dedication to sustainability and eco-friendliness, balancing its coal production mission with innovative energy solutions." Dutta highlighted that BCCL’s solar plants reflect a long-term vision for a greener and more self-reliant India.

Senior officers of BCCL also participated in the event, marking this as a crucial milestone in BCCL's renewable energy journey.

Expansion of Solar Energy Projects

BCCL, a leading subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL) and the largest producer of coking coal in India, has been pivotal in fulfilling the country’s "Mission Coking Coal" under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The company currently operates 1.66 MW of rooftop solar plants across various locations.

In addition to the newly inaugurated 2.428 MW rooftop plants, BCCL has ambitious plans for expanding its solar energy portfolio. A 3 MW rooftop solar plant is set to be commissioned in the fiscal year 2024-25. Beyond rooftop installations, larger projects are underway, including a 20 MW ground-mounted solar project at Dugdha Washery, slated for completion in 2024, and a 25 MW ground-mounted solar project at Bhojudih Coal Washery, expected to be operational by March 2025.

A Greener, Sustainable Future

With these initiatives, BCCL continues to emphasize its commitment to reducing its environmental footprint while fulfilling its crucial role in coal production. By integrating green initiatives and focusing on operational excellence, BCCL is driving forward both in the mining and energy sectors, adopting new technologies that contribute to a sustainable and energy-efficient future for India.

This move aligns with the company’s broader goals under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission, reinforcing India's ambition to lead in renewable energy while reducing dependence on conventional energy sources.