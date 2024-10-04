Aviral Jain: New Executive Director at RBI

The Reserve Bank has elevated Aviral Jain to the position of executive director, effective immediately.

Jain, who was the regional director for Maharashtra, will now spearhead the legal and premises departments and serve as the first appellate authority under the Right to Information Act.

With a robust career spanning over 30 years in central banking, Jain has garnered expertise in supervision, currency management, foreign exchange regulation, and human resource management, according to an official RBI statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)