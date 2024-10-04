Left Menu

Market Gains Amid Job Surge and Fed Speculations

U.S. job growth in September spurred optimism in stock markets, leading to slight gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Despite global economic uncertainties, traders are betting on a 25-bps rate cut by the Federal Reserve in November. Energy stocks showed significant growth over the week.

Amid positive job growth data for September, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose, bolstered by expectations of a moderate interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. However, concerns over geopolitical instability in the Middle East tempered market enthusiasm.

Traders responded to the latest Labor Department report, which showed unemployment falling to 4.1%, by increasing bets on a 25-basis-point reduction in the Fed's November meeting. This shift follows a previous 50-basis-point cut in September aimed at countering signs of economic softening.

Key sectors such as Consumer Discretionary and Financials led the uptick, while the Energy sector geared up for its largest weekly jump in two years due to surging crude prices amid supply concerns. Despite the gains, market volatility remains, affected by regional tensions and supply chain challenges.

