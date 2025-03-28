CoreWeave's Nasdaq Debut: AI Giant Dips Below IPO Price

CoreWeave, an AI infrastructure firm backed by Nvidia, experienced a rocky start in its Nasdaq debut. The company's shares opened nearly 3% below their initial public offering price, signifying a cautious sentiment among investors.

Despite the initial dip, CoreWeave's valuation stands at an impressive $22.7 billion on a fully diluted basis. This valuation positions the firm as a notable player in the tech industry.

The market's reaction to CoreWeave's IPO underscores the ongoing volatility in the technology sector, as investors weigh the potential and risks associated with new public entities.

