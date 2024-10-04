Left Menu

10 Convicted in 2013 DSP Zia Ul Haq Murder Case

A CBI court in Lucknow convicted 10 people for the 2013 murder of DSP Zia Ul Haq in Kunda, Uttar Pradesh. Convicted individuals were found guilty of rioting, assault, and murder. The case highlights the violent attack on police following the murder of a village headman.

In a significant verdict, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Lucknow has convicted ten individuals in connection with the 2013 murder of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Zia Ul Haq. The incident, which shocked the nation, occurred in Kunda, Uttar Pradesh, following a law and order crisis.

The court's verdict pronounced these individuals guilty on multiple charges, including rioting, assaulting a public servant, and murder under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. Among those convicted are Phul Chand Yadav, Pawan Yadav, and Jagat Bahadur Pal, known as Bulle Pal, all of whom participated in the attack.

The investigation, undertaken by the CBI, revealed that the mob targeted Haq and his team following the murder of a local village head. The court will announce the sentence for the convicted on October 9, while Sudhir Yadav has been acquitted, and charges against another due to his passing have been abated.

