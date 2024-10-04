Empowering Assam's Women Entrepreneurs: Yashasvini Campaign and MSME Initiatives Shine

An ambitious initiative to bolster women's entrepreneurship, the Yashasvini Campaign and Composite Awareness Workshop took center stage in Guwahati. Organised by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), the event falls under the Assam's Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Programme.

The event opened with a dignified lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a welcome address from Joint Secretary of SME, Mercy Epao, who highlighted the program's benefits for aspiring business owners. A film on Yashasvini accentuated this message. Union Minister of State, MSME, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje inspired the attendees with the government's vision of empowering women to become 'Lakhpati Didi.'

Queen Oja, a senior politician, echoed the sentiment by emphasizing the significant strides made by Assam's women in various sectors and the government's efforts to facilitate their progress, advocating the 'Vocal for Local' initiative. Secretary of Industries, Government of Assam, Lakshman S outlined the Yashasvini campaign's aims to extend robust support and guidance to women entrepreneurs.

