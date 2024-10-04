Left Menu

Empowering Assam's Women Entrepreneurs: Yashasvini Campaign and MSME Initiatives Shine

The Yashasvini Campaign and Composite Awareness Workshop, organized by the MSME Ministry in Guwahati, focused on empowering women entrepreneurs. Through various initiatives, including financial literacy and credit schemes, the event aimed to make 'Lakhpati Didi' a reality, supporting local women in establishing successful businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:48 IST
Empowering Assam's Women Entrepreneurs: Yashasvini Campaign and MSME Initiatives Shine
Union Minister of State, MSME, Shobha Karandlaje (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An ambitious initiative to bolster women's entrepreneurship, the Yashasvini Campaign and Composite Awareness Workshop took center stage in Guwahati. Organised by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), the event falls under the Assam's Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Programme.

The event opened with a dignified lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a welcome address from Joint Secretary of SME, Mercy Epao, who highlighted the program's benefits for aspiring business owners. A film on Yashasvini accentuated this message. Union Minister of State, MSME, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje inspired the attendees with the government's vision of empowering women to become 'Lakhpati Didi.'

Queen Oja, a senior politician, echoed the sentiment by emphasizing the significant strides made by Assam's women in various sectors and the government's efforts to facilitate their progress, advocating the 'Vocal for Local' initiative. Secretary of Industries, Government of Assam, Lakshman S outlined the Yashasvini campaign's aims to extend robust support and guidance to women entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024