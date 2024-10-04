Empowering Women: Stricter Laws and Self-Defense Advocacy

V Shanta Kumari, the chief of the RSS-affiliated Rashtra Sevika Samiti, emphasized the urgent need for stricter laws to combat the rising crimes against women across the country.

During her address at the 'Vijayadashmi Utsav' at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, Kumari highlighted the increase in inhuman crimes against women, urging for both personal and societal actions.

She remarked on the horrific rape-murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, asserting the importance of immediate legal reforms and the empowerment of women through self-defense and respectful education.

(With inputs from agencies.)