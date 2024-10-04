Left Menu

Tragedy in Mumbai: Teen's Battle with Depression Ends in Suicide

A 17-year-old girl from Mahim, Mumbai, tragically took her life after battling depression for two years. She was under treatment and experienced panic attacks. On the morning of the incident, she expressed feeling unwell to her sister, and committed suicide when left alone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 23:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old girl in Mahim, Mumbai, reportedly committed suicide on Friday. A police official confirmed the unfortunate event.

The girl, who had been undergoing treatment for depression over the past two years, chose to end her life by hanging herself at Burhani Mansion in Kapad Bazar.

That morning, she mentioned feeling unwell to her sister. The suicide occurred while her sister and mother were momentarily away. The Mahim police have registered a case of accidental death regarding the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

