Tragedy in Mumbai: Teen's Battle with Depression Ends in Suicide

In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old girl in Mahim, Mumbai, reportedly committed suicide on Friday. A police official confirmed the unfortunate event.

The girl, who had been undergoing treatment for depression over the past two years, chose to end her life by hanging herself at Burhani Mansion in Kapad Bazar.

That morning, she mentioned feeling unwell to her sister. The suicide occurred while her sister and mother were momentarily away. The Mahim police have registered a case of accidental death regarding the matter.

