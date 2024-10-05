Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Surge on Unexpected Job Growth

U.S. stocks rose as a strong jobs report allayed fears of a weakening economy. Job gains for September were the highest in six months, causing reduced expectations for a significant Federal Reserve rate cut. Despite market gains, the report might slow the pace of future rate cuts.

Updated: 05-10-2024 01:31 IST
In an unexpected twist, U.S. stocks closed significantly higher on Friday. Investors were reassured by a jobs report showing the highest gains in six months, calming concerns of economic stagnation.

The report showed a dip in unemployment to 4.1%, with traders scaling back their expectations for a major rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month. This data suggests strong economic activity in the fourth quarter, according to economist Peter Cardillo.

Despite this positive outlook, the pace of future rate reductions may be affected. Meanwhile, small caps and indices such as the Russell 2000 and S&P 500 surged, amidst evolving geopolitical tensions and industry-specific developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

