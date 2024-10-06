Left Menu

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Enthusiastically Takes on Parashurama Role in Delhi's Ramlila

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari is set to portray Lord Parashurama in Delhi's Ramlila, as part of the vibrant Navratri celebrations. Highlighting the triumph of good over evil, the performance aligns with traditions like Vijayadashami, marking Ravan's defeat by Lord Rama, wrapping up the nine-day festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:38 IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari expressed enthusiastic participation as he prepared to portray Lord Parashurama in the Ramlila performance in Delhi. Ahead of his theatrical role, Tiwari conveyed his excitement during an interview with ANI, saying, "I support Ramlila and am thrilled to contribute today by enacting Parashurama."

Tiwari emphasized the importance of the Ramlila, a traditional re-enactment of the Ramayana, which sends a powerful message to audiences. Lord Parashurama, a revered avatar of Hindu deity Vishnu, is characterized in Hindu texts as an ascetic with a warrior's wrath, using his axe to combat injustice.

The festive period ties into Navratri, a significant Hindu festival focusing on the divine feminine, Goddess Durga. Celebrated in various Indian regions, this period witnesses vibrant customs like Ramlila performances. The festivities culminate in Vijayadashami, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, commemorating Lord Rama's triumph over the demon king Ravan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

