Biogas Investment Surge at REI Expo 2024

At the recently concluded Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2024 in Greater Noida, significant commitments were made towards the advancement of the biogas sector. According to Gaurav Kedia, Chairman of the Indian Biogas Association (IBA), investments totaling Rs 1,850 crore have been secured through joint ventures, MoUs, and letters of intent.

The expo, which ran from October 3-5, attracted 47 exhibitors from 10 biogas-producing nations. Kedia noted the substantial interest from countries such as Germany, Sweden, and the UK, with MoUs worth over Rs 900 crore inked for future joint ventures and nearly 50 LoIs for compressed biogas plant setups.

Supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and industry partners, the REI Expo underscored bioenergy's potential in achieving India's net-zero emissions target. IBA President Dr. A R Shukla remarked on the successful collaboration, driven by the active participation of MNRE and the Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio-Energy, reinforcing confidence in the sector's future growth.

