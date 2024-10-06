Tragic Fire in Chembur Claims Lives of Seven, Including Children

A devastating fire claimed the lives of seven people, including two children, in Mumbai's Chembur area on Sunday. The tragedy unfolded at 5:20 am when the blaze erupted on the ground floor of a multi-storey building located on plot no 16/1, Sidharth Colony, KN Gaikwad Marg.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed the fatalities, identifying the victims as members of the Gupta family, including three children who perished in the incident. The deceased have been named Presi Prem Gupta (6), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Dharamdev Gupta (39), and several others.

According to Hemraj Singh Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 6, the family resided on the building's upper floors while the ground floor housed a shop. Initial reports suggest the fire began due to a short circuit near the electrical wiring on the ground floor. Emergency services responded promptly, but the cause is under further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)