Tragic Fire in Chembur Claims Lives of Seven, Including Children

A fire at a shop in Mumbai's Chembur resulted in seven fatalities, including two children from the Gupta family. The fire broke out early Sunday on the ground floor of a multi-storey building. Firefighters are investigating the cause, suspected to be a short circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 10:41 IST
Fire tragedy at a shop in Mumbai's Chembur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire claimed the lives of seven people, including two children, in Mumbai's Chembur area on Sunday. The tragedy unfolded at 5:20 am when the blaze erupted on the ground floor of a multi-storey building located on plot no 16/1, Sidharth Colony, KN Gaikwad Marg.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed the fatalities, identifying the victims as members of the Gupta family, including three children who perished in the incident. The deceased have been named Presi Prem Gupta (6), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Dharamdev Gupta (39), and several others.

According to Hemraj Singh Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 6, the family resided on the building's upper floors while the ground floor housed a shop. Initial reports suggest the fire began due to a short circuit near the electrical wiring on the ground floor. Emergency services responded promptly, but the cause is under further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

