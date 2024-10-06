Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Fashion Designer's Ex-Employees for Alleged Fraud

A Delhi court has instructed the city's police to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against former employees of renowned fashion designer Pallavi Mohan, amid allegations of criminal breach of trust. Mohan, celebrated for her brand 'Not So Serious,' accused the employees of illicitly leveraging her brand to secure orders from her clients.

According to the complaint, the accused, Manu Uniyal and Surender Kumar, clandestinely manufactured high-end garments using the 'Not So Serious' brand and diverted payments to personal accounts. The diverted funds reportedly reached family-related accounts and associated entities like Kalpana Uniyal and Manusmriti Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. Additional allegations include forgery and records manipulation.

The court's directive comes after examining documents and bank statements, which supported Mohan's claims that her former employees operated a parallel business while employed by her. The court found grounds for registering an FIR under Sections 408, 420, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, acknowledging a criminal breach of trust had been committed.

Judge Akshay Sharma of Saket Court acknowledged the actions as cognizable offenses and requested the SHO to file an FIR and submit a compliance report in the next session. Pallavi Mohan is represented legally by advocates Sumit Gehlot and Nikhil Bhalla of Fidelegal Advocates & Solicitors. (ANI)

