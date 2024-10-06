Spectacular Skyline: Chennai's Air Show Dazzles with Power and Precision

The Indian Air Force held a breathtaking air show at Chennai Marina Airfield, setting the stage for the 92nd Air Force Day on October 8. The event saw the participation of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft and Sarang helicopters, amidst an enthusiastic crowd that included Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhyanidhi Stalin. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and a large number of spectators also gathered to witness the awe-inspiring display.

Highlighting the operational prowess of the IAF, Garud Commandos presented a powerful demonstration of strength and readiness at Marina Beach. The show, held for the first time in Chennai after a 21-year gap, featured 72 aircraft, aligning with this year's theme, 'Bharatiya Vayusena: Saksham, Sashakt aur Aatmnirbhar,' which emphasizes capability, strength, and self-reliance.

The show drew a keen crowd, including families with children who awed at the aerial spectacles despite the scorching weather. A young visitor, making his first appearance at the event, expressed excitement but noted the uncomfortable heat, wishing for an earlier start time. Parents also echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the memorable experience for their children, while traffic advisories encouraged public transport use for a hassle-free event experience.

