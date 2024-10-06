Left Menu

Spectacular Skyline: Chennai's Air Show Dazzles with Power and Precision

The Indian Air Force's air show at Chennai Marina Airfield celebrated the upcoming 92nd Air Force Day, showcasing fighter aircraft and helicopters. Highlights included Garud Commandos and participation from 72 aircraft, underscoring the theme of strength and self-reliance. Thunderous excitement marked the first-time show in 21 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:14 IST
Spectacular Skyline: Chennai's Air Show Dazzles with Power and Precision
Visuals from the Air Show in Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force held a breathtaking air show at Chennai Marina Airfield, setting the stage for the 92nd Air Force Day on October 8. The event saw the participation of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft and Sarang helicopters, amidst an enthusiastic crowd that included Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhyanidhi Stalin. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and a large number of spectators also gathered to witness the awe-inspiring display.

Highlighting the operational prowess of the IAF, Garud Commandos presented a powerful demonstration of strength and readiness at Marina Beach. The show, held for the first time in Chennai after a 21-year gap, featured 72 aircraft, aligning with this year's theme, 'Bharatiya Vayusena: Saksham, Sashakt aur Aatmnirbhar,' which emphasizes capability, strength, and self-reliance.

The show drew a keen crowd, including families with children who awed at the aerial spectacles despite the scorching weather. A young visitor, making his first appearance at the event, expressed excitement but noted the uncomfortable heat, wishing for an earlier start time. Parents also echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the memorable experience for their children, while traffic advisories encouraged public transport use for a hassle-free event experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024