Controversy Over Aravallis: Redefinition Sparks Debate

The Congress criticizes the Modi government's move to redefine the Aravallis, questioning the ecological impact and intended beneficiaries. Discrepancies in mining area claims and concerns over environmental degradation highlight the dispute, with Congress accusing the government of misinformation.

Updated: 23-12-2025 11:12 IST
  India

On Tuesday, the Congress raised concerns over the Modi government's move to redefine the Aravallis, describing them as India's natural heritage of significant ecological value. The party's general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, voiced skepticism about the government's intentions, questioning whose interests the redefinition serves.

Ramesh pointed out inconsistencies in the Environment Minister's claims regarding mining areas, highlighting that the stated 0.19% mining coverage is misleading. He argued that redefining the Aravallis could expose vast tracts to environmental threats and real estate development, particularly in the Delhi NCR region.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Yadav accused the Congress of spreading misinformation while asserting the government's commitment to protecting the Aravallis. The ongoing debate continues amidst legal developments and accusations of ecological negligence.

