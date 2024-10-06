Left Menu

Indian Air Force Demonstrates High-Altitude Balloon Strike Capability

The Indian Air Force effectively showcased its prowess in neutralizing high-altitude targets, akin to Chinese spy balloons, using Rafale jets. This capability was demonstrated amidst evolving aerial threats and amidst discussions with various global air forces, including the U.S., about future strategic defense procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:04 IST
Rafale fighter aircraft (File pic/IAF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force has successfully demonstrated its strategic capability to neutralize high-altitude threats, similar to Chinese surveillance balloons, at altitudes exceeding 55,000 feet along the eastern front.

In a significant show of strength, the Indian Air Force deployed a Rafale fighter jet to intercept and destroy a balloon reminiscent of Chinese spy apparatus, according to defense sources. This demonstration came in the wake of the U.S. Air Force's earlier actions, where a fifth-generation F-22 Raptor shot down a Chinese balloon over the sea in early 2023.

This recent mission was executed under the leadership of current Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, with support from Vice Chief Air Marshal SP Dharkar, highlighting the IAF's advanced counter-surveillance preparedness. Meanwhile, sightings of similar balloons have been reported over the Andaman and Nicobar islands, prompting further strategic discussions and development of standard operating procedures to address such aerial threats effectively in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

