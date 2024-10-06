Tragic Fire Claims Seven Lives in Chembur, Maharashtra

A tragic fire broke out early Sunday morning in the Chembur area of Maharashtra, resulting in seven deaths, including three children from the same family. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the bereaved families and ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

The fire erupted at approximately 5:20 AM on the ground floor of a multi-storey building located at plot no 16/1, Sidharth Colony, KN Gaikwad Marg, Chembur. The inferno claimed the lives of the seven members of the Gupta family. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the cause was traced to a short circuit near the shop's electrical wiring.

Identified victims include Presi Prem Gupta, aged six, along with Manju Prem Gupta and Anita Dharamdev Gupta. The Gupta family resided on the upper floors of the G+2 building, while the ground floor served as their shop. Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemraj Singh Rajput confirmed two individuals escaped the fire. The incident underscores the urgent necessity for enhanced safety measures in residential-commercial mix-use structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)