A New Dawn: Jaishankar's Historic Visit to Pakistan for SCO Meet

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's upcoming visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting has sparked hope among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. National Conference spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq expressed optimism about the visit, viewing it as a 'new dawn' for thawing India-Pakistan relations.

Remarking on the significance of Jaishankar's participation, Sadiq underscored the importance of breaking the nine-year diplomatic hiatus and the potential positive impact on the subcontinent, particularly Jammu and Kashmir, which have endured prolonged tension between the two nations.

The SCO, comprising nations including India, Pakistan, China, and Russia, serves as a crucial platform for dialogue. With Pakistan hosting the Council of Heads of Government meeting this October, hopes are high for meaningful discussions that could steer relations away from rhetoric toward resolving longstanding differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)