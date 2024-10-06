Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Weapons Factory Busted

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police announced on Sunday the arrest of two suspects involved in the illegal arms trade. Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia revealed that a focused crime branch operation led to this development.

Initially, officers detained Iqram in Delhi, who was in possession of two illegal firearms and four live cartridges. His interrogation unveiled a deeper network that directed authorities to Meerut, where the illegal arms were being manufactured. The operation was spearheaded by ACP Pankaj, alongside Inspector Guarav, Inspector Yashpal, and ASI Munawar Ali.

Mashooq Ali, identified as the alleged factory owner, was apprehended in Meerut's Kashi Ram Colony. Thorough searches of the premises resulted in the seizure of sixteen pistols, 41 barrels, several tools for gun manufacturing, and additional cartridges. Further investigations are continuing under the Arms Act as police delve deeper into the illegal network.

