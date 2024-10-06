Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Weapons Factory Busted

Delhi police have arrested two individuals for allegedly supplying illegal weapons. Following a detailed investigation, a crime branch team apprehended one suspect, Iqram, who led them to a factory in Meerut. The factory owner, Mashooq Ali, was also arrested, and a significant cache of weapons was seized.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police announced on Sunday the arrest of two suspects involved in the illegal arms trade. Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia revealed that a focused crime branch operation led to this development.

Initially, officers detained Iqram in Delhi, who was in possession of two illegal firearms and four live cartridges. His interrogation unveiled a deeper network that directed authorities to Meerut, where the illegal arms were being manufactured. The operation was spearheaded by ACP Pankaj, alongside Inspector Guarav, Inspector Yashpal, and ASI Munawar Ali.

Mashooq Ali, identified as the alleged factory owner, was apprehended in Meerut's Kashi Ram Colony. Thorough searches of the premises resulted in the seizure of sixteen pistols, 41 barrels, several tools for gun manufacturing, and additional cartridges. Further investigations are continuing under the Arms Act as police delve deeper into the illegal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

