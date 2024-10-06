Left Menu

Massive Cyber Criminal Bust: Hyderabad Police Nab 18 Suspects

Hyderabad Police's Crime Branch conducted a multi-state operation arresting 18 individuals linked to 10 cases, including investment and digital frauds. The operation uncovered masterminds behind the crimes, seizing assets worth crores. In separate operations, the police apprehended drug peddlers with contraband worth Rs 30 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:53 IST
Massive Cyber Criminal Bust: Hyderabad Police Nab 18 Suspects
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an extensive crackdown, the Hyderabad Police's Crime Branch has successfully apprehended 18 individuals involved in a series of cybercrimes. The arrests, resulting from a coordinated effort by the Cyber Crimes unit, pertained to 10 separate cases, including investment fraud and digital fraud. Among those arrested, three individuals have been identified as the principal masterminds behind the operations.

The Hyderabad City Cyber Crimes unit executed a meticulous operation deploying six teams across Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. This initiative, as per official reports, resulted in the capture of the accused and the resolution of major cases pursued by the Cybercrime Police Station. The arrested suspects are implicated in a total of 319 cases nationwide, with 45 cases registered in Telangana alone.

Law enforcement has frozen Rs 1.61 crores in bank accounts tied to the accused. Moreover, the crackdown led to the confiscation of Rs 5 lakhs in cash, 26 mobile phones, 16 ATM cards, 11 chequebooks, 10 SIM cards, seven passbooks, two laptops, high-tech desktops, and a rubber stamp. In related developments, the Commissioner's Task Force captured four drug traffickers in Hyderabad, seizing contraband valued at Rs 30 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024