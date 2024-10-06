Massive Cyber Criminal Bust: Hyderabad Police Nab 18 Suspects

In an extensive crackdown, the Hyderabad Police's Crime Branch has successfully apprehended 18 individuals involved in a series of cybercrimes. The arrests, resulting from a coordinated effort by the Cyber Crimes unit, pertained to 10 separate cases, including investment fraud and digital fraud. Among those arrested, three individuals have been identified as the principal masterminds behind the operations.

The Hyderabad City Cyber Crimes unit executed a meticulous operation deploying six teams across Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. This initiative, as per official reports, resulted in the capture of the accused and the resolution of major cases pursued by the Cybercrime Police Station. The arrested suspects are implicated in a total of 319 cases nationwide, with 45 cases registered in Telangana alone.

Law enforcement has frozen Rs 1.61 crores in bank accounts tied to the accused. Moreover, the crackdown led to the confiscation of Rs 5 lakhs in cash, 26 mobile phones, 16 ATM cards, 11 chequebooks, 10 SIM cards, seven passbooks, two laptops, high-tech desktops, and a rubber stamp. In related developments, the Commissioner's Task Force captured four drug traffickers in Hyderabad, seizing contraband valued at Rs 30 lakh.

