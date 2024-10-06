Controversy Mars 92nd Indian Air Force Inauguration Day Amidst Chennai Heatwave

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday lashed out at the 'insufficient' administrative arrangements during the 92nd Inauguration Day celebrations of the Indian Air Force in Chennai. The event, which was marred by poor planning, reportedly resulted in five fatalities attributed to heatstroke.

Palaniswami expressed his frustration over the tragic loss of life and pointed fingers at the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government for mismanagement. He condemned the administration's failure to ensure proper logistics, leading to severe traffic, inadequate police presence, and a lack of essential amenities such as drinking water.

The airshow, staged at Chennai's Marina Beach, was attended by dignitaries including Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhyanidhi Stalin, and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. Despite the oppressive heat, the event showcased the prowess of the Indian Air Force with displays featuring the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Sarang helicopters, and Garud Commandos, reinforcing the IAF's theme of strength and self-reliance.

