Saudi King Salman Undergoes Medical Tests Amid Health Concerns

Saudi King Salman is set to undergo medical tests for lung inflammation, according to a statement released by the royal court and reported by the state news agency. The brief announcement regarding the 88-year-old monarch, a key ally in the Middle East, provided no further details.

Earlier this year, King Salman, the leader of the world's largest oil-exporting nation, received medical treatment for similar issues in May. These developments come as the aging king continues to manage the affairs of Saudi Arabia.

In August, King Salman chaired a cabinet meeting less than two weeks after issuing a royal decree. The decree permits the cabinet to assemble without the presence of the king or crown prince, allowing the eldest cabinet member who descends from the founder of Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz Al Saud, to preside.

