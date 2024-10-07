Market Turmoil as Dollar Strengthens Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Japan's yen experienced a decline to its lowest level in nearly two months as the dollar continued its upward trajectory. This follows the release of robust U.S. jobs data and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The yen dropped marginally to 149.10, marking a significant fall of over 4% last week, its steepest weekly percentage decline since 2009. The rise in the dollar came after the U.S. jobs report revealed the most considerable increase in employment in six months, a reduced unemployment rate, and wage growth, suggesting a resilient economy.

As developments unfolded in the Middle East, Israel bombed Hezbollah targets, further contributing to market unease, while oil prices and treasury yields fluctuated amid these geopolitical uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)