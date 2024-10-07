Left Menu

Tragic Heatwave Claims Five Lives at Chennai Air Show

Tamil Nadu's health minister confirmed five deaths due to excessive heat during an air show at Marina Beach. Although preventive measures were advised, critics argue poor planning by authorities contributed to the tragedy. The state government is urged to ensure such incidents are avoided in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 11:02 IST
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced on Monday that five individuals succumbed to heat-related issues following the Air Force Air Show at Chennai's Marina Beach. The fatalities were attributed to the extreme temperatures experienced during the event on Sunday. In total, 102 attendees were affected, with 93 initially requiring hospitalization. Of these, five were brought in dead, with two each at Omandurar General Hospital and Royapet General Hospital, and one at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.

Fortunately, the minister reported a marked improvement in the situation, stating only seven patients remain hospitalized, with four at Omandurar Hospital, two at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, and one at Royapet Hospital. He emphasized that precautionary guidelines had been communicated prior to the event, which included recommendations to bring umbrellas and water bottles.

In a statement on social media platform X, Ma Subramanian highlighted the state's administrative support for the air show, noting extensive coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to address their logistical needs. However, opposition voices such as BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy blamed the DMK government for inadequate planning and poor administrative measures, citing this as the cause for the resulting chaos and fatalities. The Indian Air Force had organized the air show as a prelude to the 92nd Air Force Day celebrations on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

