Market Turmoil: Sensex and Nifty Plummet Amid Profit-Taking

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a downturn during the mid-session on Monday, erasing early gains as investors resorted to profit-taking. The Sensex plunged by 215.18 points while the Nifty cracked below the 25,000-mark, largely due to the fall in HDFC Bank shares.

The BSE Sensex, after an initial rise of 449.32 points, sank 548.83 points from its intra-day high, reaching 81,139.62. Similarly, the NSE Nifty experienced a slump of 191.65 points, landing at 24,822.95. In contrast, Asian stock markets showed positive trends on Monday.

A range of stocks, including NTPC, Adani Ports, and PowerGrid, led the decline on the Sensex. However, stocks like ITC, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys managed to remain in positive territory. Analysts observed different investor behaviors between FIIs and DIIs by the end of the last trading week.

(With inputs from agencies.)