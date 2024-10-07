Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Sensex and Nifty Plummet Amid Profit-Taking

Equity indices Sensex and Nifty fall during mid-session with declines attributed to profit-taking and a drop in HDFC Bank shares. Major shares like NTPC, Adani Ports, and PowerGrid were among the laggards, while some like ITC and Bharti Airtel saw gains. Global markets were mixed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:02 IST
Market Turmoil: Sensex and Nifty Plummet Amid Profit-Taking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a downturn during the mid-session on Monday, erasing early gains as investors resorted to profit-taking. The Sensex plunged by 215.18 points while the Nifty cracked below the 25,000-mark, largely due to the fall in HDFC Bank shares.

The BSE Sensex, after an initial rise of 449.32 points, sank 548.83 points from its intra-day high, reaching 81,139.62. Similarly, the NSE Nifty experienced a slump of 191.65 points, landing at 24,822.95. In contrast, Asian stock markets showed positive trends on Monday.

A range of stocks, including NTPC, Adani Ports, and PowerGrid, led the decline on the Sensex. However, stocks like ITC, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys managed to remain in positive territory. Analysts observed different investor behaviors between FIIs and DIIs by the end of the last trading week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024