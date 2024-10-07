Supreme Court Petition Calls for Urgent Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir Statehood

An urgent application has been filed in the Supreme Court, calling for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood within two months. The plea emphasizes the necessity of reinstating statehood swiftly, as previously committed by the Indian government, to uphold federalism and the rights of its citizens.

Filed by college teacher Zahoor Ahmed Bhat and activist Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, the application criticized the government for inaction, despite assurances made by the Solicitor General. It highlights that a full ten months have passed since the Article 370 judgment, with no concrete steps taken toward statehood restoration.

The petition underscores the importance of restoring statehood following peaceful local elections, arguing that it would strengthen democracy without security risks. The application warns that continued delay could damage federal integrity and violate fundamental rights, undermining Jammu and Kashmir's democratic and territorial integrity.

