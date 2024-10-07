Left Menu

Supreme Court Petition Calls for Urgent Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir Statehood

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court urging the immediate restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood within two months. The move, led by Zahoor Ahmed Bhat and Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, claims that failure to act impacts local rights and federal balance, urging timely intervention by the Union of India.

The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An urgent application has been filed in the Supreme Court, calling for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood within two months. The plea emphasizes the necessity of reinstating statehood swiftly, as previously committed by the Indian government, to uphold federalism and the rights of its citizens.

Filed by college teacher Zahoor Ahmed Bhat and activist Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, the application criticized the government for inaction, despite assurances made by the Solicitor General. It highlights that a full ten months have passed since the Article 370 judgment, with no concrete steps taken toward statehood restoration.

The petition underscores the importance of restoring statehood following peaceful local elections, arguing that it would strengthen democracy without security risks. The application warns that continued delay could damage federal integrity and violate fundamental rights, undermining Jammu and Kashmir's democratic and territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

