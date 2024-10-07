IATA Announces Theme and Details for Joint 2024 World Financial and Passenger Symposiums

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has revealed that the theme for its joint 2024 World Financial Symposium (WFS) and World Passenger Symposium (WPS) will be "Aligning for the Future." The event is scheduled for October 30-31, 2024, in Bangkok, Thailand, with Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) hosting the event.

This is the second consecutive year that the WFS and WPS will be held together, following positive feedback from previous attendees. The key focus will be on aligning airline retailing, finance, passenger facilitation, and accessibility to improve the overall travel experience through digitalization.

“We have enormous potential to enhance customer satisfaction across every touchpoint in their journey,” said Muhammad Albakri, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Financial Settlement and Distribution Services. He emphasized the transformative role of digital solutions in the industry.

Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety, and Security, added that the symposium will showcase findings from the latest Global Passenger Survey (GPS) and highlight advancements toward a seamless, customer-centric travel experience. The event will demonstrate progress made over the past year in creating a digital, inclusive, and accessible air travel experience.

Chai Eamsiri, CEO of THAI, expressed enthusiasm about the discussions the event will bring, stating that Bangkok's aviation hub status will be further enhanced by hosting the WFS-WPS. He underscored the importance of the event in fostering the growth and sustainability of global aviation.

Key Sessions and Speakers: The symposium will feature four primary session tracks:

Passenger Experience and Accessibility

Airline Retailing – Transforming to Offers and Orders

Airline Retailing – Payment and Finance to Order

Artificial Intelligence – A New Ally to Finance

Notable speakers include:

Marie Owens Thomsen, Senior VP for Sustainability and Chief Economist, IATA

Charlotte Lim, Head of Travel Services Transformation, Cathay Pacific Airways

Tamur Goudarzi Pour, Head of Customer Excellence Taskforce, Lufthansa Group

Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Air India

Michael Doersam, Chief Financial and Group Services Officer, Emirates

Christine Rovelli, Senior VP for Strategy and Fleet, Finnair

With experts discussing the future of finance, digitalization, and passenger satisfaction, the event promises to be a key milestone in shaping the future of aviation.