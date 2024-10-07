Left Menu

Tribunal Stalls Market Ban on Omaxe Amidst Financial Misrepresentation Allegations

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has paused a Sebi order banning Omaxe and its leaders from the market for two years due to alleged financial misrepresentation. The stay follows an appeal by Omaxe. Sebi accused the firm of manipulating financial statements to maintain stock value.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has halted a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directive that barred real estate giant Omaxe, along with its Chairman Rohtas Goel, Managing Director Mohit Goel, and others, from participating in the securities market for a two-year period due to alleged financial misrepresentation.

This recent development follows an appeal from Omaxe challenging Sebi's decision from July 30. SAT's ruling, issued on October 1, stipulates that the market ban will remain on hold, conditional upon the deposit of the penalty by Omaxe within four weeks, as mentioned in the directive's paragraphs 41(1) and (2).

Sebi had originally accused Omaxe and its personnel of acting in concert to misleadingly maintain the company's share price over several fiscal years by understating company losses through fraudulent financial activities. The alleged fraud was reportedly not disclosed to shareholders, prompting concerns about investor trust and market integrity.

