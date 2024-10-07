African Confederation Cup 2024-25: Group Stage Draw in Cairo

The eagerly awaited draw for the group stages of the 2024-25 African Confederation Cup took place in Cairo on Monday, bringing together top teams from across the continent.

Group A features strong competitors, including Tanzania's Simba SC and Tunisia's CS Sfaxien, while Group D will see a clash between Egypt's powerhouses Zamalek and Al Masry.

The matchdays are strategically spread from November 28, 2024, to January 19, 2025, promising an exciting lineup of football matches that fans across Africa and beyond will be keenly watching.

(With inputs from agencies.)