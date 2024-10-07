African Confederation Cup 2024-25: Group Stage Draw in Cairo
The draw for the 2024-25 African Confederation Cup group stages occurred in Cairo, setting the stage for upcoming matches. Group A features teams like Simba SC and CS Sfaxien, while Group D includes Zamalek and Al Masry. Matchdays are scheduled from November 2024 to January 2025.
The eagerly awaited draw for the group stages of the 2024-25 African Confederation Cup took place in Cairo on Monday, bringing together top teams from across the continent.
Group A features strong competitors, including Tanzania's Simba SC and Tunisia's CS Sfaxien, while Group D will see a clash between Egypt's powerhouses Zamalek and Al Masry.
The matchdays are strategically spread from November 28, 2024, to January 19, 2025, promising an exciting lineup of football matches that fans across Africa and beyond will be keenly watching.
