Slovakia-Ukraine Gas Transit Talks: A Strategic Energy Dialogue
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico affirmed Ukraine's continued interest in using its gas and oil transit systems beyond the current Russia deal. The talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized the strategic significance of maintaining energy supply routes on Ukrainian territory.
In a recent development, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed after discussions with Ukraine that Kyiv remains committed to utilizing its gas and oil transit infrastructure. These talks are pivotal as the existing gas transit agreement with Russia is set to expire this year.
"I welcome our discussion which confirmed that you, like us, have interest in the transit system you have on Ukrainian territory continuing to be used, when it comes to both oil and gas," stated Fico during a press briefing with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
The discussions highlight the critical importance of these transit routes for both countries, ensuring uninterrupted energy supplies in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
