Shivraj Singh Chouhan Engages in Dialogue with Farmers' Organizations

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, held a productive discussion with members of various farmers’ organizations in New Delhi today. The meeting, part of his ongoing dialogue with farmers, focused on addressing the concerns and suggestions raised by farmer representatives from across the country. Notably, the head of Kisan Mahapanchayat, Rampal Singh, along with several farmer leaders, participated in the discussion.

Productive Discussions on Key Agricultural Issues

Shri Chouhan expressed his gratitude for the meaningful dialogue, stating, "I feel fortunate to have had a constructive discussion with the head of Kisan Mahapanchayat and farmer representatives from different states. We addressed numerous issues related to both state and central governments. I assure you that these concerns will be considered sincerely and with seriousness."

During the discussion, key issues such as the state of the agricultural sector, policy implementation, and ways to ensure the advancement of farmers were highlighted. Shri Chouhan emphasized that as the Agriculture Minister, he is committed to making every possible effort to improve the condition of farmers and the agriculture sector.

Prime Minister's Farmer-Friendly Approach

Shri Chouhan credited Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his farmer-friendly policies, noting that open dialogue with farmers plays a crucial role in understanding their challenges and needs. The head of Kisan Mahapanchayat, Rampal Singh, also emphasized the need for increased focus on farmers' welfare, stating, "Work should be done for the farmers," while highlighting significant issues during the discussion.

Shri Chouhan highlighted several recent initiatives taken by the government under the Prime Minister's leadership, including flexible implementation of the Krishi Vikas Yojana. He explained that this scheme now allows states to tailor it according to their specific needs, ensuring its effectiveness. The Union Minister also acknowledged that more work needs to be done in areas such as the crop insurance scheme and other concerns raised by farmers during the meeting.

Commitment to Addressing Farmers' Concerns

During his interaction with the media, Shri Chouhan addressed questions related to the crop insurance scheme, stressing that the claim process should remain voluntary for both loanee and non-loanee farmers. He noted that, at times, compulsory inclusion in the scheme may cause issues, and it is essential to ensure that farmers have the freedom to choose whether they wish to participate. The Minister assured that the government will consider these issues with full seriousness and work toward resolving them.

Shri Chouhan concluded the meeting by reiterating his dedication to serving farmers, likening it to "worshipping God." He assured the gathered farmers that the government is fully committed to addressing their concerns and supporting their progress in every possible way.

This meeting marks another step forward in the government’s ongoing efforts to maintain open communication with farmers and develop policies that directly address their needs and concerns.