Punjab Assures Farmers of Timely Paddy Procurement and Fertilizer Availability

In a significant move to support the agricultural community, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has assured farmer leaders of timely procurement of the paddy crop and sufficient supply of fertilizers. These discussions took place at a recent meeting held in Punjab.

The allocation of 2.50 lakh metric tonnes of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) has been confirmed for October. The state has already received a portion of this allocation, with more expected soon. The allocation process ensures that 60% of the fertilizer will be distributed to cooperative societies, with the remaining 40% directed to fertilizer dealers.

Minister Khudian emphasized that black-marketing of fertilizers will not be tolerated and urged reports of such incidents to ensure strict actions against offenders. The meeting was also attended by several high-ranking officials, including Chief Secretary Anurag Verma and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)