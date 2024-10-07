Left Menu

Punjab Assures Farmers of Timely Paddy Procurement and Fertilizer Availability

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has assured farmer leaders of timely paddy procurement and adequate fertilizer supply for Rabi crops. He disclosed that 2.50 lakh metric tonnes of DAP fertilizer are allocated for October, with measures in place to prevent black-marketing.

Chandigarh | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:52 IST
  Country:
  India

In a significant move to support the agricultural community, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has assured farmer leaders of timely procurement of the paddy crop and sufficient supply of fertilizers. These discussions took place at a recent meeting held in Punjab.

The allocation of 2.50 lakh metric tonnes of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) has been confirmed for October. The state has already received a portion of this allocation, with more expected soon. The allocation process ensures that 60% of the fertilizer will be distributed to cooperative societies, with the remaining 40% directed to fertilizer dealers.

Minister Khudian emphasized that black-marketing of fertilizers will not be tolerated and urged reports of such incidents to ensure strict actions against offenders. The meeting was also attended by several high-ranking officials, including Chief Secretary Anurag Verma and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

