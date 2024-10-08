Global Markets Wobble as Fed's Rate Path Signals Uncertainty
Global stocks declined and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as investors adjusted their expectations on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path. Strong U.S. payroll data has influenced market sentiment, with fluctuating views on potential Fed rate cuts. Energy stocks rose amid Middle East tensions, while U.S. economic data is awaited.
On Monday, global stock markets faced declines while U.S. Treasury yields saw an uptick, with the 10-year note surpassing 4%. This shift comes as investors recalibrate expectations for the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy, influenced by unexpectedly strong U.S. payroll figures.
Gennadiy Goldberg from TD Securities noted the market's rapid transition from anticipating a significant rate cut to potentially seeing no cut in November, driven by robust data. Wall Street reflected the market's turbulence with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all ending lower.
In contrast to falling equities, energy stocks recorded gains due to rising crude prices amid concerns about Middle Eastern supply disruptions. Investors now await further U.S. economic data and upcoming statements from several Federal Reserve officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
