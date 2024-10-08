Left Menu

China's Economic Optimism: New Measures to Boost Growth

China remains confident in achieving its 2025 economic targets. Recent stimulus measures have pushed Chinese shares to two-year highs. However, internal and external pressures are notable. To support growth, China plans to issue significant funds from the next budget and accelerate fiscal spending to bolster the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 08:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 08:45 IST
China's Economic Optimism: New Measures to Boost Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's government has expressed strong confidence in attaining its economic targets for the year, with plans to accelerate some of the 2025 budget spending this year to bolster projects. The announcement came from Zheng Shanjie, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Since late September, a series of economic stimulus measures have fueled Chinese shares, reaching two-year highs, particularly after the markets reopened from the National Day holiday. Investors are now anticipating further fiscal policy support to sustain the market's positive sentiment.

Despite the stability in China's economy, Zheng highlighted the growing internal and external pressures it's facing. To counteract these, China will issue 100 billion yuan for local governments and another 100 billion yuan for key projects by the year's end. This is part of a broader strategy to boost macroeconomic policies and prevent an economic downturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024