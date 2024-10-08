Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims Woman's Life in Karnataka

A woman named Manjamma, aged 55, died from electrocution in Tavarekere, Karnataka, after an electric wire snapped and fell on her. The incident occurred on Magadi road. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:34 IST
Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims Woman's Life in Karnataka
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Karnataka, a 55-year-old woman lost her life due to electrocution on Monday. The unfortunate event unfolded when an electric wire snapped and fell on her, police reported. The victim has been identified as Manjamma, according to the local Tavarekere Police.

The incident occurred on Magadi Road in the Tavarekere area, which falls under Bengaluru district. Following the electrocution, authorities promptly registered a case, with an investigation currently underway to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the wire's failure.

As the investigation progresses, police officials have indicated that more information will be revealed in due course. The local community remains gripped by the shocking event, awaiting further details. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024