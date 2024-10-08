Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims Woman's Life in Karnataka

In a tragic incident in Karnataka, a 55-year-old woman lost her life due to electrocution on Monday. The unfortunate event unfolded when an electric wire snapped and fell on her, police reported. The victim has been identified as Manjamma, according to the local Tavarekere Police.

The incident occurred on Magadi Road in the Tavarekere area, which falls under Bengaluru district. Following the electrocution, authorities promptly registered a case, with an investigation currently underway to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the wire's failure.

As the investigation progresses, police officials have indicated that more information will be revealed in due course. The local community remains gripped by the shocking event, awaiting further details. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)