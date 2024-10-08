Left Menu

China's Economic Navigation: Steering Through Stormy Waters

China is confident in meeting its economic targets, using funds from future budgets to support key projects. Despite stimulus measures propelling stocks to highs, challenges persist due to trade protectionism and a severe property downturn, prompting further fiscal policy support and stimulus efforts for growth recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:36 IST
China's Economic Navigation: Steering Through Stormy Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China remains steadfast in its ambition to meet its annual economic and social development goals. The chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission, Zheng Shanjie, highlighted plans to advance funds from the 2025 budget to empower key projects.

Stock markets responded positively to recent stimulus announcements, with indices surging. Nonetheless, challenges loom large as trade protectionism and an unpredictable global market threaten economic momentum.

Despite these hurdles, China aims to bolster fiscal spending and introduce additional monetary policies to revive the housing market and restore consumer confidence. This includes prospective fiscal injections to stimulate the real economy and recapitalize banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024