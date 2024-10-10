Left Menu

Nation Mourns: Tributes Pour in for Ratan Tata, Epitome of Humility and Patriotism

Former President Ram Nath Kovind and other dignitaries, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, paid heartfelt tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away at 86. Remembered for his humility, patriotism, and commitment to national welfare, Tata's legacy as a philanthropist and industrialist who prioritized India's progress is celebrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 22:52 IST
Former President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to Ratan Tata, emphasizing his humility and patriotism, as the legendary industrialist passed away at the age of 86. Kovind, recalling interactions with Tata at Rashtrapati Bhavan, remarked, "He was a symbol of simplicity and humility," and admired Tata's national interest-focused approach.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his condolences, highlighting Tata as a 'born industrialist and philanthropist' who consistently did the 'right thing.' Kharge lauded Tata's honesty and dedication to India's progress, noting that Tata avoided fraudulent practices and worked with integrity for the nation's benefit.

The nation bid farewell to Tata, as dignitaries, including Union Ministers Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal, attended his last rites in Mumbai. Maharashtra declared a day of mourning in his honor. Tata, known for his work with the Tata Group and philanthropy, left an indelible mark on the corporate world and India's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

