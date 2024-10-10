Nation Mourns: Tributes Pour in for Ratan Tata, Epitome of Humility and Patriotism

Former President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to Ratan Tata, emphasizing his humility and patriotism, as the legendary industrialist passed away at the age of 86. Kovind, recalling interactions with Tata at Rashtrapati Bhavan, remarked, "He was a symbol of simplicity and humility," and admired Tata's national interest-focused approach.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his condolences, highlighting Tata as a 'born industrialist and philanthropist' who consistently did the 'right thing.' Kharge lauded Tata's honesty and dedication to India's progress, noting that Tata avoided fraudulent practices and worked with integrity for the nation's benefit.

The nation bid farewell to Tata, as dignitaries, including Union Ministers Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal, attended his last rites in Mumbai. Maharashtra declared a day of mourning in his honor. Tata, known for his work with the Tata Group and philanthropy, left an indelible mark on the corporate world and India's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)