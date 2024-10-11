Chemical Hazard Strikes Houston's Industrial Heart

In a tragic incident at a Houston industrial site, one person has died and several have been injured following a chemical release, according to local law enforcement.

Residents close to the scene have been urged to remain indoors with doors and windows shut. The emergency unfolded at a Shell Pemex facility, where hydrogen sulfide was released, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

Preliminary reports from authorities describe it as a 'chemical release', but details remain sparse as investigators continue their work. With Houston as a major hub for petrochemical activities, such incidents underscore the risks associated with this densely industrialized region.

(With inputs from agencies.)