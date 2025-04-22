Argentina Mourns the Passing of Football Fanatic Pope Francis

In a move enveloped in deep sorrow, Argentina's football association has postponed all matches scheduled for Monday as a mark of respect to Pope Francis, who passed away at 88. The Pope, a native of Buenos Aires, was not only a spiritual leader but also a football enthusiast.

Pope Francis, who fervently supported Buenos Aires' San Lorenzo team, left a strong legacy both on and off the pitch. 'He was a different pope, close to us,' said Lionel Messi in a heartfelt social media tribute, expressing the loss felt among football fans and players alike.

The Pope's passion for football was evident throughout his life, having engaged with prominent players such as Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. A minute's silence will be observed at games across the nation this week to honor his memory.

