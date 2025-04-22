Left Menu

Pope Francis: Remembering a Beacon of Compassion and Justice

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, passed away at the age of 88 after battling double pneumonia. World leaders and citizens mourn his loss, remembering his dedication to peace, justice, and the marginalized. His legacy as a compassionate leader and advocate for the vulnerable endures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 01:49 IST
Pope Francis, the revered first Latin American pope, has died at 88 after enduring a serious case of double pneumonia. His passing has elicited widespread reactions, as global figures mourn the loss of a leader whose tenure was marked by a relentless pursuit of compassion, social justice, and humility.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed admiration, noting Francis' love for the world, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised his teachings and friendship. Argentina's President Javier Milei shared his sorrow, emphasizing Francis' impact regardless of their differences, and French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the pope's dedication to the vulnerable.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden remembered Francis as 'The People's Pope,' while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lauded his contributions to global peace initiatives. From fostering unity to emphasizing moral leadership, Pope Francis' legacy remains an enduring beacon of faith and love.

(With inputs from agencies.)

