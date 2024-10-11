Empowering Vision: Girls Lead the Change

On the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the importance of providing equal opportunities to girls, stating that slogans alone won't bring about real change.

In a statement on X, Kharge underlined the significance of gender equality and justice for social, political, and economic progress. He highlighted this year's theme, 'Girls' vision for the future,' as a call for urgent action and a testament to the power of girls' voices and their hopeful vision.

He strongly advocates for placing girls at the forefront of change by amplifying their voices and including them in decision-making processes. Kharge reminds us of the UN's resolution to recognize October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, stressing the ongoing need to address the unique challenges girls face worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)