Empowering Vision: Girls Lead the Change

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, urges equal opportunities for girls on the International Day of the Girl Child. He emphasizes real change through action, not just slogans, highlighting the necessity of gender equality for social, political, and economic progress, and the importance of including girls in decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:41 IST
On the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the importance of providing equal opportunities to girls, stating that slogans alone won't bring about real change.

In a statement on X, Kharge underlined the significance of gender equality and justice for social, political, and economic progress. He highlighted this year's theme, 'Girls' vision for the future,' as a call for urgent action and a testament to the power of girls' voices and their hopeful vision.

He strongly advocates for placing girls at the forefront of change by amplifying their voices and including them in decision-making processes. Kharge reminds us of the UN's resolution to recognize October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, stressing the ongoing need to address the unique challenges girls face worldwide.

