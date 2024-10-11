Food Poisoning Scare Hits Pune School: 30 Students Hospitalized

Around thirty students from a Pune school were hospitalized on Thursday after suspected food poisoning. Authorities noted that the students fell ill following the school's breakfast service, which included sandwiches. They received primary treatment before being discharged in stable condition.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar informed ANI that students began experiencing symptoms like vomiting shortly after breakfast. Most had been released from medical care by evening, assuring that all were out of danger.

Dr. Dhananjay Patil from Chetna Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad confirmed that by 3 PM, thirty students had been admitted with dizziness, stomach pain, and vomiting. These symptoms were attributed to the breakfast sandwiches, though investigations into the exact cause continue. A similar incident occurred on October 1 in Thane, involving khichdi served at a school.

