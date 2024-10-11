Left Menu

Food Poisoning Scare Hits Pune School: 30 Students Hospitalized

In Pune, around thirty students were hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning after consuming school breakfast sandwiches. After primary treatment, they were discharged in stable conditions. Officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar, confirmed this is the second such incident following a similar case in a Thane school.

11-10-2024
Food Poisoning Scare Hits Pune School: 30 Students Hospitalized
Dr Dhananjay Patil, Chetna Hospital, Pimpri-Chinchwad, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around thirty students from a Pune school were hospitalized on Thursday after suspected food poisoning. Authorities noted that the students fell ill following the school's breakfast service, which included sandwiches. They received primary treatment before being discharged in stable condition.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar informed ANI that students began experiencing symptoms like vomiting shortly after breakfast. Most had been released from medical care by evening, assuring that all were out of danger.

Dr. Dhananjay Patil from Chetna Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad confirmed that by 3 PM, thirty students had been admitted with dizziness, stomach pain, and vomiting. These symptoms were attributed to the breakfast sandwiches, though investigations into the exact cause continue. A similar incident occurred on October 1 in Thane, involving khichdi served at a school.

(With inputs from agencies.)

