Manipur CM Inaugurates Initiatives for Construction Workers Amid Development Drive

In a significant boost to infrastructure and support for laborers, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated a new training center and three night shelters for Building and Other Construction Workers (BOC) on Thursday. The facilities, hosted at ITI, Takyelpat, Imphal, mark a collaboration with the Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board under the Department of Skills, Labour, Employment & Entrepreneurship.

Highlighting the BJP government's commitment to the working class, Singh underscored a sanctioned Rs150 crore project to construct working women's hostels across ten locations in the state. Additionally, Rs10 crores are being funneled into a youth skill development center in Takyel. Singh also emphasized a noteworthy loan initiative under the "One Family One Livelihood" scheme offering up to Rs10 lakhs, with a 30 percent subsidy for economically weaker sections.

Addressing infrastructure challenges post-recent floods, Singh lauded MLA Patsoi AC Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh for securing a Rs400 crore project for road repairs from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The government will maintain free distribution of fortified rice under the PMGKAY scheme until 2028 and bolster skill training initiatives for employability, especially for displaced youths. Amid rising dengue cases, Singh urged public vigilance and collaborative efforts to sustain essential supplies and curb the ongoing health crisis, resonating his appeal for solidarity towards constructive solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)