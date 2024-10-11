Nation Mourns as Visionary Industrialist Ratan Tata Passes Away

India is mourning the passing of Ratan Tata, a revered industrialist whose transformative leadership and philanthropic endeavors left an indelible mark on the nation's socio-economic landscape. Union Minister Jual Oram expressed deep sorrow, describing Tata's demise as a monumental loss for the country. The former chairman of Tata Group and Tata Sons passed away on October 9, 2024, at 86, leaving a legacy of business excellence and human benevolence.

Oram highlighted Tata's unwavering dedication to public service and his inspirational role in encouraging countless individuals. 'He was not just an industrialist, but also an ideal human being,' Oram told ANI, pointing to Tata's substantial contributions to numerous institutions and his personal commitment to social betterment.

The final rites were conducted with full state honors at Mumbai's Worli Crematorium, underscoring his stature and impact. Attended by his stepmother Simone Tata and close aide Shantanu Naidu, the ceremony also saw the presence of Tata's adopted stray dog, Goa, symbolizing his humane nature. Tributes flooded in from global leaders, celebrating Tata's visionary leadership, pioneering innovations, and his remarkable role in cultivating international relations.

During his tenure from 1991 until his retirement in 2012, Tata was instrumental in turning the Tata Group into a global powerhouse, acquiring prestigious brands such as Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley. His efforts towards innovation and sustainability inspired a new wave of entrepreneurship across the globe. Tata's contributions to the industry and society earned him the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in 2008.

