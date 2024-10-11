Left Menu

Doctors' Infinite Hunger Strike in West Bengal Ignites National Concern

The Indian Medical Association has urged West Bengal's Chief Minister to address the demands of striking junior doctors who have been on a hunger strike for nearly a week. Protesting over the RG Kar case, doctors demand justice, increased hospital security, and representation in college committees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:54 IST
Doctors' Infinite Hunger Strike in West Bengal Ignites National Concern
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has formally urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to urgently address the demands of young doctors on hunger strike. In its letter, the IMA emphasized that it has been almost a week since these doctors commenced their fast and noted the West Bengal government's ability to satisfactorily meet their demands.

The IMA, expressing support for the doctors' cause, declared, "It is almost a week since the young doctors of Bengal are on Fast unto Death struggle. Indian Medical Association supports their just demands. They deserve your immediate attention." The letter was seen as an urgent call for government action, stating the entire Indian medical community is concerned about the ongoing situation and willing to assist.

Since October 5, junior doctors from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front have been protesting through an indefinite hunger strike in Kolkata, motivated by grievances related to the RG Kar rape and murder case. The doctors' demands include justice in the RG Kar case, student representation in college committees, removal of the health secretary, and enhanced security measures at hospitals. Protesters also alleged police interference, which reportedly included obstructing essential supplies and intimidating participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024