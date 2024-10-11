Doctors' Infinite Hunger Strike in West Bengal Ignites National Concern

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has formally urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to urgently address the demands of young doctors on hunger strike. In its letter, the IMA emphasized that it has been almost a week since these doctors commenced their fast and noted the West Bengal government's ability to satisfactorily meet their demands.

The IMA, expressing support for the doctors' cause, declared, "It is almost a week since the young doctors of Bengal are on Fast unto Death struggle. Indian Medical Association supports their just demands. They deserve your immediate attention." The letter was seen as an urgent call for government action, stating the entire Indian medical community is concerned about the ongoing situation and willing to assist.

Since October 5, junior doctors from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front have been protesting through an indefinite hunger strike in Kolkata, motivated by grievances related to the RG Kar rape and murder case. The doctors' demands include justice in the RG Kar case, student representation in college committees, removal of the health secretary, and enhanced security measures at hospitals. Protesters also alleged police interference, which reportedly included obstructing essential supplies and intimidating participants.

