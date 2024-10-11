Left Menu

MSMEs Boost Sustainability Efforts Despite Challenges

Dun & Bradstreet and SIDBI reported a steady SPeX score for Q2 2024, highlighting increased sustainability awareness among MSMEs. Environmental measures outpaced social and governance factors in focus. Dr. Arun Singh emphasized cost, capital, and benefit quantification challenges. Government initiatives may drive future improvements in sustainability adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 11:04 IST
MSMEs Boost Sustainability Efforts Despite Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sustainability Perception Index (SPeX) for Q2 2024, released by Dun & Bradstreet and SIDBI, reveals a steady commitment to sustainability among MSMEs. These businesses have shown enhanced awareness, particularly towards environmental practices over social and governance factors, suggesting a shift in focus that benefits brand image and profitability.

Despite a steady overall SPeX score of 54, awareness captured a respectable rise with a score of 59. Implementation of sustainability measures significantly improved, driven by micro businesses. However, MSMEs face challenges like high costs and limited funding that hinder further advancements in their sustainability efforts.

Dr. Arun Singh of Dun & Bradstreet identified impediments in expanding sustainable practices, including cost issues and benefit quantification difficulties, and stressed the need for increased funding. Government plans, such as the Climate Finance Taxonomy, are expected to aid MSMEs in achieving energy efficiency and emission goals, fostering a greener enterprise ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024