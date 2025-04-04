Left Menu

Global Stock Index Slammed by Trade Tensions

The MSCI's All Country World Index dropped over 1% after China imposed new tariffs on U.S. goods in response to President Trump's policy. The Index entered 'correction' territory, having lost 10% since its February high. This decline might amplify when Wall Street resumes trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:34 IST
Global Stock Index Slammed by Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The global stock markets took a hit on Friday as the broad MSCI's All Country World Index, which covers 2,645 companies, plunged into 'correction' territory following China's announcement of retaliatory tariffs.

The latest escalation in China-U.S. trade tension saw Beijing imposing an additional 34% tariff on American products and curtailing exports of essential rare earth elements.

This response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff strategy caused a more than 1% drop, with Wall Street expected to react further negatively when trading resumes. The index has now fallen 10% since its record peak in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025