CRISIL Climbs to #37 in RiskTech100 2025 Rankings

CRISIL Ltd, a renowned global leader in analytics and credit risk management, has made significant strides, rising to the 37th position in the RiskTech100 2025 report. This achievement by Chartis Research underscores CRISIL's consistent performance and leadership in the risk management sector.

For the second consecutive year, the company has been acknowledged as a Category Leader in model validation. This ranking is based on extensive evaluations across various risk technology aspects, highlighting the robustness of CRISIL's comprehensive risk management lifecycle solutions, which include model development and governance.

CRISIL's services such as Model Infinity and Credit+ offer advanced analytics, enabling financial institutions to efficiently manage risks and achieve compliance. The company's ongoing investment in technology and artificial intelligence ensures its solutions remain cutting-edge amid the evolving landscape of financial risk.

