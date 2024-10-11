Revolutionizing Hidalgo: Mexico's New Recycling Hub

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced ambitious plans to construct a major recycling center in Hidalgo, central Mexico, near significant facilities of the state-owned oil and electricity companies. Her administration seeks to transform the region, notorious for pollution, into a model of sustainability.

Sheinbaum, newly inaugurated, emphasizes her commitment to environmental reforms, often citing the importance of such initiatives. The recycling center is part of her broader strategy to cleanse one of Mexico's most polluted industrial zones.

The project underscores a collaborative effort with state-owned enterprises to confront environmental challenges and showcases a significant step in Mexico's green transition under Sheinbaum's leadership.

